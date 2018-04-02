Woman struck, killed after getting out of her car on bridge

CHESTERFIELD (AP) — A woman who got out of her car on a suburban St. Louis bridge is dead after being struck by a pickup truck.

The accident happened Thursday on the Daniel Boone Bridge that carries Interstate 64 traffic over the Missouri River, connecting St. Louis and St. Charles counties. The victim was 28-year-old Stephanie Phung of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Al Nothum of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Phung's car struck a tire in the roadway and began to drag it. About halfway across the bridge, she stopped in the right lane and got out to examine her car. A pickup truck behind her struck both the woman and her car.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours after the accident.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]