Woman Struck, Killed by MetroLink Train

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An investigation continues after a woman was struck and killed by a light rail train near the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.

Metro officials say 27-year-old Veronica Muo was crossing the tracks around 6 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a MetroLink train. She was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Muo was believed to be a student at UMSL.