Woman stunned after St. Louis protest sues police, city

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who was shocked with a stun gun after a St. Louis protest alleged she was a police brutality victim.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that ArchCity Defenders sued last month on behalf of 36-year-old Kristine Hendrix. The suit said the University City School Board member was standing on a sidewalk in 2015 when she was shocked and arrested. She was acquitted of resisting arrest and impeding traffic after a judge ruled she wasn't given an opportunity to comply with officers' commands before being stunned.

The suit alleged excessive force, assault, false arrest and malicious prosecution. The city is accused of negligence in training and supervision.

Police initially said protesters were causing traffic problems. The city counselor's office didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

UPDATE: Deputy City Counselor Nancy Kistler said the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.