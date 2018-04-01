Woman Sues After Son's Death in Jasper County Jail

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN - A Joplin woman is suing Jasper County, saying her son died in the county jail after he was denied his blood pressure medicine and left strapped in a restraint chair for at least 21 hours.

The Joplin Globe reported 13 current or former jail employees, a doctor and a nurse also are named in the lawsuit Jane Brown filed Tuesday in federal court in Springfield.

Officials found Brown's son, 43-year-old Richard H. Watson, unresponsive and not breathing inside the jail last Dec. 18. Efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser said the department does not comment on pending litigation. Kaiser was not sheriff when Watson died.