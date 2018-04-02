Woman Swept Away in Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division is searching for 31-year-old Sara J. Giboney of Jefferson City, who was swept away in the Missouri River near the Highway 54 bridge.

Giboney and a friend were wading in the river near the Carl Noren Access when the river pulled the victim under water around 2:00a.m. The friend attempted to save the woman, but could not reach her.

Sergeant Jerry Callahan, of the Water Patrol Division said search teams assume Giboney drowned. Crews are operating dragging operations to find a body, and will later conduct surface searches if necessary.