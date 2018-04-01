Woman Taken From Her Home at Gunpoint

PETTIS COUNTY - Deputies responded around 5 a.m. Tuesday to East 32nd Street near Sedalia for a woman being abducted from her home.

Reva Stevenson, 29, was taken by gunpoint by a white male she knows according to the Pettis County Sheriff's Department. The man came to the residence, fired several shots outside, and the two left headed west on foot.

Stevenson is considered an endangered missing person.

Stevenson is about 5'6", 100 pounds, shoulder length brown hair, and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a striped jacket and jeans.

Deputies have identified the male suspect, but have not released his name.

If you have any information on Stevenson, contact the Pettis County Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052.