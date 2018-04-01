Woman waives right to jury in doorbell prank case

SPRINGFIELD - A 31-year-old woman accused of threatening and kidnapping a boy involved in a doorbell prank has waived her right to a jury trial.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Ashley Crossland has instead opted for a bench trial, in which a judge will decide if she is or isn't guilty. She's been charged with several felonies, including kidnapping and armed criminal action.

According to police, several boys last January were running away from homes after ringing their doorbells. When Crossland came outside, the boys took off in opposite directions.

One boy said he was walking away when a van attempted to run him over. He said the driver, later identified as Crossland, demanded he get inside or she would cut him.

Authorities said Crossland later dropped the boy off at a house where he and the other boys were staying for the night.