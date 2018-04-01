Woman Who Died at Busch Home Had Heart Issue
ST. LOUIS and HUNTLEIGH, Mo. (AP) -- For generations, the Busches of St. Louis were the first family of American beer-making, the city's most devoted boosters, and bearers of the most famous name in town. But they have also been touched by scandal, tragedy and allegations of reckless behavior.
Now the Busch name is in the headlines again, this time after an aspiring young model was found dead in the gated home of August Busch IV, the former Anheuser-Busch CEO and heir to the Budweiser fortune. The death is under investigation.
The ex-husband of a 27-year-old woman who died at the home of August Busch IV says she had a rare heart condition.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Saturday that Dr. Kevin Martin diagnosed his then-wife with a heart rhythm disorder called Long QT syndrome in 2002. But he says Adrienne Martin never went to see a cardiologist in connection with that diagnosis.
The newspaper reports that it took someone at the mansion more than 40 minutes to call 911 after she was found dead.
The woman, Adrienne Nicole Martin, was Busch's girlfriend and there was "absolutely nothing suspicious" about her death, said Busch's attorney, Art Margulis.
Officials say an initial autopsy was inconclusive and didn't reveal signs of trauma to her body or obvious natural causes of death.
