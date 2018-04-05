Woman Witnesses Gunfire Outside Her Home

BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County woman woke up to gunshots outside her bedroom window Tuesday morning. A woman who identified herself as "Kim," told KOMU 8 News she heard multiple gunshots fired outside her home around 4 a.m.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies did not find evidence or see anything suspicious when they arrived. Around 7 a.m., eight shell casings were found.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Rocky Fork Drive north of Columbia.

"I looked out the window and didn't see anybody," the woman said. "One shot was right outside of my son's window."

She added, "My youngest son was in bed with me and he jumped up and he ran."

"Kim" said she thinks the shooters may know one of her girlfriends who visits occasionally.

Three neighbors a few houses down from where the shooting happened were not aware of the gun shots. Neighbors said they were home all night and did not hear anything unusual.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies have yet to release information about potential suspects.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.