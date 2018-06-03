Woman Won't Give Up Hunt for Missing Daughter

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, April 22 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Monday, April 22, 2013 2:31:00 PM CDT April 22, 2013 in Continuous News
By: Asger Mow
loading

HOLTS SUMMIT - More than 1,000 people are missing in Missouri on any given day, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Many of those cases drag on; leads go cold and are dropped by law enforcement, leaving family members on their own to continue the search for their loved ones.

Marianne Asher-Chapman has been looking for her daughter Angie Yarnell who went missing in 2003. Any moment, any day, she still hopes for her daughter to come back.

"Logically she won't, but I don't have proof she's dead, so therefore I have a little bit of hope," said Asher-Chapman.

Her daughter's case is complex and differs from the typical case of a person gone missing. Two weeks after her disappearance, Asher-Chapman received a letter from a town in Arkansas claiming Angie Yarnell had run away with a guy named "Gary." Asher-Chapman was skeptical of the letter because the handwriting appeared different from her daughter's.

Her intuition was right. In 2008, Angie Yarnell's husband Michael Yarnell became a suspect in the case and when police located him, he confessed having forged the letter to disrupt the police investigation. Authorities said he confessed to the crime and that he had pushed Angie from the deck of their house and she had died immediately. Michael Yarnell said he buried her on an island at the Lake of The Ozarks, but investigators never found the body. Police were not able to come up with any other substantial evidence, and Michael Yarnell was imprisoned for involuntary manslaughter based on his own confession.

Today, Marianne Asher-Chapman is still left with a doubt.

"He may have taken a rap for someone else or he may have done it. I just don't have proof that's the bottom line," said Asher-Chapman.

Ever since, Asher-Chapman has been out looking for traces of her daughter at her old property in Stover. 

"Because I need to bring her home. If she's here she needs to be home. If she isn't, we can eliminate this," said Asher-Chapman while digging with a shovel in the forest in front of her daughters old property.

Asher-Chapman explains she has been in the area more than 14 times, spending entire days looking everywhere--near the Lake of the Ozarks, in the woods, crawling under houses, climbing into sinkholes and walking into caves--all the while following every little rumor on where she could possibly be.

"Of course it would be great to find her alive, but just to find her would be great. The not knowing is the hardest thing at all," said Asher-Chapman.

A co-founder of the organization "Missouri Missing," Asher-Chapman thinks it is typical for relatives of missing people to keep their hope of finding their missing person until they have proof that the person is dead. Until she knows that for sure, Asher-Chapman said she will be out digging and search for her daughter.

"I will never quit looking for Angie. It's what I do. I made a commitment to her and I am her voice."

More News

Grid
List

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
Historic junior high school in Moberly might become affordable housing
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
Inaugural music video festival aims to bring people together
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 70°
10am 74°
11am 78°
12pm 80°