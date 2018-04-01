Women Dead After Police Chase
AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0259Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a police chase during a drug investigation in Independence. Jackson County drug agents approached a car occupied by a woman wanted on a warrant, but deputies say the driver tried to run down the officers and shots were fired. After a 30-minute chase, the car stopped and the woman was dead at the scene. The man was arrested. The Kansas City Star: http://www.kcstar.com ST. GEORGE, Mo. (AP) -- A suburban St. Louis police officer whose verbal tirade was caught on tape has been fired. The St. George board of aldermen voted to fire Sergeant James Kuehnlein, whose threatening language during a traffic stop was videotaped by the 20-year-old motorist and posted on the Internet. (KSDK-TV) SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southern Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old son. Thirty-year-old Richard Holland of Eminence was jailed after a doctor said the boy appeared to have been shaken and thrown violently. The child died at a Springfield hospital yesterday, a week after he was found severely injured. HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) -- Six Jefferson County sheriff's deputies have been fired for their involvement in a bar brawl captured on videotape. The deputies are accused of assaulting an employee and the owner of a bar in House Springs on September 12th. Bar employees say the brawl started between two women. One of those women was among the fired deputies. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-21-07 0705CDT
