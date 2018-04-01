Women dies after collision with deer in suburban Kansas City

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after hitting a deer on a suburban Kansas City highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 37-year-old Mindy Jacobs, of Blue Springs. The patrol says Jacobs' car began to skid after she hit the deer Sunday morning on Interstate 470 in Jackson County. The patrol says the car struck a guardrail twice and overturned.

Jacobs wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.