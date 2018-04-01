Women Focus on Leadership

The keynote speakers shared their experiences in traditionally male dominated industries, one runs a business in shipping. Their message was to dream big, and don't let anything get in their way. It's a message Ryan took to heart, now she helps plan this event and is excited to present a top honor, the Phenomenal Women award to her mentor.

"It is great to finally have some way to give her some recognition for all the work she's done that she may not get recognized for and a lot of the people that come here in fact are leaders and it is great for them to come here and stand up and be proud of what they're doing," said Ryan.

And even though it's a women's conference, some men learned leadership values too.

"They both came into our office and said can we actually attend the women's leadership conference. We were like definitely we're open to everyone. It's not just females and they would like to see more about leadership and how they can help out," said Molly Kea, conference organizer.

Kea says that's the kind of excitement they're happy to have. The event's theme for 2007 was "Leaving Your Mark".