Women press for wage equality on International Women's Day

JEFFERSON CITY - Women gathered at the capitol for International Women's Day to lobby for equal pay.

"You wouldn't think this would be an issue, but it obviously is and it's time to take a stand to make sure we improve the situation," said equal pay supporter Mia King.

Cindy Frank, the coordinator for Sisters in the Brotherhood of Carpenters, said she wants her voice heard.

"I am just passionate about women being able to care for their own families, to be bread winners and not be in poverty," she said.

Wages have been a major topic of conversation at the Capitol this week. Earlier, the Missouri House voted to repeal the prevailing wage laws, which set guidelines for construction workers and contractors working on public projects.

Sen. Jake Hummel, D-St. Louis, said the prevailing wage laws protected Missouri's contractors from unfair competition from other state groups.

"We are talking about an entire industry built on a level-playing field," hesaid.

Currently, contractors must pay workers the prevailing wage for the specific locality of the construction project. Ending the law means contractors pay employees state or federal minimum wage instead.