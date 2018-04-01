Women's Basketball Adds Two Signees to 2012 Class

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri Women's Basketball program and Head Coach Robin Pingeton have signed Brianna Kulas and Darian Saunders to play for the Tigers next season. Kulas and Saunders round out a seven-member class which also includes Lianna Doty, Michelle Hudyn, Maddie Stock, Morgan Stock and Lindsey Cunningham.

"We are very excited to welcome Bri and Darian into our family," head coach Robin Pingeton said. "These are two very special ladies, and we expect them to make an immediate contribution to our team both on and off the court. Both Bri and Darian are high caliber players who will continue to help build our program into something very special."

Bri Kulas will transfer to the University of Missouri after playing two years at the collegiate level. A standout player at Shawnee Mission North High School, Kulas began her collegiate career at Kansas State where she played for Head Coach Deb Patterson. Kulas played in 20 games for the Wildcats during her rookie season, before transferring to Johnson County Community College where she helped lead her team to a school-record 32-3 season. Kulas led the Cavaliers in scoring with an average of 12 points per game and scored in double figures 18 times last season. She also averaged 6.3 rebounds per game as well. Kulas was named an NJCAA Division II Second-Team All-American and also earned All-Region VI-First Team honors for her efforts last season. Not only that, but Kulas was named to the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference-Eastern Division First Team.

A determined player on the court, Darian Saunders will come to Mizzou after a record-setting senior season at Palo Verde Magnet High School. She currently holds the Arizona state record with 453 career blocks, and her 1,635 career points is the eighth best in the state. She has recorded 1,021 rebounds in her career as well, which ranks fourth in the state. Saunders averaged 11.8 points per game in her senior season, and also tallied 4.1 blocks per game, 8.6 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game. She was recognized as an All-Arizona Division II Second Team selection for her efforts and was also named to the Arizona All-Division Second Team. In addition, Saunders was named to the Arizona All-Division Section 1-First Team.