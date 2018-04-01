Women's Basketball Defeats Stephens in Opener

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist University's Raylyn Nuss scored 16 points to lead three Eagle double-figure scorers in a 68-43 season-opening win over Stephens College on Tuesday inside Puckett Field House.

Nuss opened the season with a trey 1:20 into the game to give the Green and Black the early advantage. The Eagles began to seize control with a 7-0 run after the game was tied at 12. A Nuss bucket triggered the spurt, and Nakia Robinson's three-pointer at the 9:52 mark made the score 19-12.

Taylor Cornelison's six-foot jumper gave Central Methodist its largest lead of the first half at 26-17, and the home squad was up 29-23 after the first 20 minutes of play.

A Nuss shot from behind the arc with 17:48 left in the game gave the Eagles its first double-digit advantage, 34-23. A Kyra Williams strip of Davielle McCoy turned into a fastbreak layup, making the score 46-29 in favor of Central Methodist with 13:21 remaining.

"I thought we settled in a little in the second half and did some pretty good things," Central Methodist head coach James Arnold said. "We played much better defensively which spilled over on the offensive end. We still have a lot of work to do, but overall I was pleased with our effort, especially since we were playing a little shorthanded."

A Cornelison bucket at the 6:36 mark of the second half gave the Green and Black its largest cushion of the contest, 62-32.

Robinson and Sammie Gathercole finished with 11 points apiece. Williams had nine points and six steals as Central Methodist had 18 in the game.

Brittany Joseph recorded eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the home team.

Andie Young had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead Stephens. Jessica McConnell tallied eight points.

Central Methodist shot 28-of-78 (35.9-percent) from the floor in 40 minutes while hitting 10 three-pointers.

The Stars were held to only 28.6-percent (14-of-49) from the field and 20-percent (3-of-15) from behind the arc.

Central Methodist travels to Pennsylvania to participate in the Penn State Greater Alleghany Classic this weekend. The Eagles take on The Apprentice School on Friday at 5 p.m. CT.