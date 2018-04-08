Women's Basketball to Host 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team will host the 2nd annual Mizzou Women's Basketball Golf Tournament on Friday, September 23 at A.L. Gustin Golf Course. Registration starts at 11:30 A.M., lunch will be served at noon and shotgun start for golf will begin at 1 P.M.

The tournament will be organized as a four-person scramble, and each group will compete with a celebrity teammate. Costs are $100 per person or $400 for a four person team, with all proceeds going toward the Missouri women's basketball program.

Prizes will be awarded to the tournament winners, and there will be prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women as well. The tournament will also have a silent auction with many great items. All participants will receive a box lunch from C&R Supermarket, a tournament gift and a post-tournament meal provided by Hoss's market.

Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $150. Or a combination of team & hole sponsorship for $500.

To register or sponsor a hole, contact either Kristin Scott at (573) 882-1076 or Toni Hayes at (573) 882-1002.

Here is the registration brouche: