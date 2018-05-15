Women's club awards scholarships, honors local leaders

JEFFERSON CITY - The Zonta Women of Achievement Club awarded five female college students Second Chance scholarships Tuesday.

"We want them to be at least 24 year-olds, and just going back to school. It's for central-Missouri women, who are attending central-Missouri institutions," said Ruthi Sturdevant, chair of the Women of Achievement Committee.

Zonta is an international organization with a local chapter in Jefferson City. The club fights to improve the lives of women and young girls.

The Yellow Rose Luncheon, held at Capitol Plaza, also honored local women for their contributions to the community.

Jill Hansen is the senior vice president of application development at Central Bank, was one of the two women awarded with the 2018 Women of Achievement Award.

She helped put on a "Girls in IT" event in St. Louis, to challenge young girls with a hands-on glimpse of the field.

She called the honor a "very humbling experience."

"I don't look at myself as someone who over achieves or does more than the next guy. I'm very humbled, I'm very honored, but I love giving back to the community and I love helping make what it is today," Hansen said.

The other honoree was Elizabeth Sellner, who taught math and science for 30 years in classes ranging from second grade to the collegiate level.

Second Chance Scholarships applications for the fall semester are currently available online at Zonta's website.

Applications are being accepted through July 1 and scholarship winners will be honored at next year's luncheon on May 14, 2019.