Women's Golf Finishes Ninth at Sir Pizza Cards Challenge

WESTON, FL --The Missouri Women’s Golf team finished in a tie for ninth place at the Sir Pizza Cards Challenge on Tuesday. The Tigers (+55) finished the tournament 309-306-304—919 to tie with Big 12 foe Kansas. North Carolina State took the tournament title, finishing 6-under-par. Texas State (+16) took second place, followed by Miami (+31).

Alina Rogers finished in a tie for 23rd at the tournament. She finished 11-over-par at the tournament after shooting a 75 in the final round. In total, Rogers shot 73-79-75—227 in three rounds of play. Marissa Cook (+14) shot a 7-76-77—230 at the tournament to tie for 32nd place.

Hannah Lovelock went 80-72-80—232 to finish 16-over-par in a tie for 39th with teammate Taylor Gohn. Gohn shot a 79 in the first two rounds and finished the third with a score of 74. Kate Gallagher finished in a tie for 69th as she finished the tournament 26-over-par. Ariana Savich and Kelly Osborne, who competed as individuals, finished the tournament in ties for 61st and 69th place, respectively. The two were tied after the first two rounds, shooting 81 and 79, but Savich shot an 80 in the third round to finish with a final tally of 240. Osborne finished two strokes back shooting an 82 in the third round.

Missouri Women’s Golf will head out next on March 23 for the Mountain View Classic in Tucson, Arizona.