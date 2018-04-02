Women's Golf Takes Ninth at Big 12 Championship

LAWRENCE, KS -- Mizzou Women's Golf closed out the final round of the Big 12 Women's Golf Championship Sunday. The Tigers earned a ninth place finish, scoring 322-316-311--949 through three rounds. Oklahoma (+64) took home the trophy, and Texas (+71) and Baylor (+72) rounded out the top three teams. The Tigers finished ahead of Kansas, who finished 111-over-par.

Taylor Gohn led the Tigers to finish in a tie for 26th place. Gohn tallied two birdies to finish the third round 6-over-par and record a final score of 24-over-par. Not far behind, teammate Alina Rogers closed the tournament with a score 25-over-par to take 29th place.

Hannah Lovelock finished the tournament scoring 84-79-79 through three rounds, while both Marissa Cook and Ariana Savich closed the tournament 36-over-par.