Women's Hoops Falls in Overtime to LSU

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team suffered a 78-74 overtime defeat to LSU Friday night.

Despite never leading in regulation and trailing by as many as 12 at one point in the game, Mizzou used a 9-2 run, capped off by a Kyley Simmons three, to tie the game 66-66 and force OT. But LSU took control in the extra period with a 9-0 run and won the game thanks to a huge advantage at the foul line, attempting 12 free throws to Mizzou's two in OT.

Missouri was led by Liene Priede, who matched her career high with 18 points, and Bri Kulas, who had 17. The visiting Lady Tigers got 21 points and seven rebounds from Theresa Plaisance and 18 points from Adrienne Webb.

The loss drops Mizzou to 4-9 in the SEC and 15-12 overall. LSU improves to 16-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play.

The Mizzou women now travel to take on Auburn Sunday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.