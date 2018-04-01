Women's national soccer team to play St. Louis exhibition

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. women' s national soccer team will play an exhibition against New Zealand in St. Louis as it prepares for the 2015 Women's World Cup.

The April 4 match at Busch Stadium will be the national team's first domestic game this year ahead of the Women's World Cup in Canada, which starts in early June.

Busch Stadium and the Edward Jones Dome have hosted several high-profile soccer matches in recent years, including appearances by the Bosnian national team as well as English Premier League teams.

Tickets for the match go on sale Friday. Seats will be limited to the stadium's lower section, with a capacity of about 23,000.

The national team roster could include two St. Louis natives, defenders Becky Sauerbrunn and Lori Chalupny.