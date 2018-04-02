Women's Prison Planned in Chillicothe

The state determined in 2003 that the 525-bed Chillicothe Correctional Center should be closed. It's one of two in the state that houses female inmates. Calling the prison vital to economic growth, the city offered a 140-acre site to the state for a new prison. Yesterday officials revealed Chillicothe and the Missouri Department of Corrections are on a fast track to build the $120 million-dollar prison. Plans call for a the new prison to house up to 15-hundred inmates, almost a thousand more than the old facility holds. The prison workforce of 220 is expected to more than double.