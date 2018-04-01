Wonders of Wildlife

As you walk though the museum, you'll pass by playful otters and a little farther down the path, lounging bobcats. The museum houses not only otters and bobcats, but mammals and reptiles and invertebrates. Museum organizers hope those animals and displays promote environmental awareness by creating a hands on learning environment.

"You don't realize how big a moose is or how big a bison is until you're standing right next to one and you can't do that in the wild, but you can here." explains Gary Ellsion with Wonders of Wildlife

Mounted animals from across the continent are scattered throughout the museum and a saltwater aquarium offers a glimpse of the mystique of the deep sea. The museum also focuses heavily on Missouri animals and locales.

"You can see more native Missouri critters here than you might be able to see in a entire lifetime out in the woods." Says Ellison.