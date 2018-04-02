Wong's tiebreaking double in 8th helps Cardinals top Nats

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kolten Wong homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with a double in the eighth inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Wong finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. He had a two-run homer in the second inning and a single in the fourth.

Jon Jay drew a one-out walk off Blake Treinen (0-2) in the eighth and moved to third on Yadier Molina's single. Wong then sliced a double down the left-field line, scoring Jay to break a 5-5 tie.

Matt Adams added a solo homer in the ninth off Rafael Martin to close the scoring.

Kevin Siegrist (1-0) pitched 1 1-3 scoreless innings and Trevor Rosenthal got the last three outs for his fifth save.

St. Louis won for the sixth time in seven games.