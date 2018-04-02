Wood Hall Opens

Wood Hall's renovation added many new features. New residents said they love the changes.

The Hall was named after James Madison Wood, Stephens' resident in the early 1900's. It was part of the original quadrangle, which puts residents of an old building into a new environment.

"It was a really different experience than here, it is an older building but I feel like I'm off campus," said Wood Hall resident Ashley Freund.

New residents said they are happy to be living in the hall after the renovation.

"I lived in Pillsbury, which had carpet," said Alex Abrams. "The carpet was obviously about 20 years old with hair, and no matter how much you vacuumed it, it wouldn't get clean."

James Madison Wood Hall is the first stage of the Stephens College construction project. The project will end when Columbia Hall opens next January.

College officials said the opening of the buildings will help the entire college community.

"These two buildings will bring 150 more students into our roles of residents. That's really important for our students because it means that upper class students are here to be role models," said Stephens College President Wendy Libby.

Facts about Wood Hall

James Madison Wood, the namesake of the hall, served as College president from 1912-1947.

When Wood Hall was built in 1918, it was a three-story brick residence hall. An addition was made in 1941.

The original building was designed in a modified Georgian style.

Before the last renovation, the hall had rooms for 68 occupants. It can now house up to 77.