Wooden Train Recall

It has been determined the trains and other set components contain lead in the surface paint. If any of the items in question are imprinted w/the product code including the letters AZ or WJ, they are not being recalled. For a list of the pieces recalled, check out their website at http://recalls.rc2.com . If people can't get on the website for the recalls, there is a form that is available for returns and a free gift w/postage.