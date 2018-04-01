Woodworth Indicted as Juvenile Before Adult Trial
COLUMBIA (AP)- A Chillicothe man twice convicted for the 1990 killing of his neighbor as a teenager was indicted by a grand
jury before a court ruled that he was an adult.
Mark Woodworth was 16 when Cathy Robertson was shot to death in
her northwest Missouri home. Her husband, the business partner of
Woodworth's father, survived the shooting. Woodworth is serving a
life sentence for murder.
Woodworth's attorney filed court documents Tuesday showing that
Woodworth was not legally certified to stand trial as an adult
until 10 days after he was indicted by a Livingston County grand
jury in October 1993.
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in November 2010 that Woodworth
may present new testimony as part of his latest post-conviction
appeal in a Boone County trial beginning in late May.
