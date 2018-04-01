Woodworth Indicted as Juvenile Before Adult Trial

COLUMBIA (AP)- A Chillicothe man twice convicted for the 1990 killing of his neighbor as a teenager was indicted by a grand

jury before a court ruled that he was an adult.

Mark Woodworth was 16 when Cathy Robertson was shot to death in

her northwest Missouri home. Her husband, the business partner of

Woodworth's father, survived the shooting. Woodworth is serving a

life sentence for murder.

Woodworth's attorney filed court documents Tuesday showing that

Woodworth was not legally certified to stand trial as an adult

until 10 days after he was indicted by a Livingston County grand

jury in October 1993.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in November 2010 that Woodworth

may present new testimony as part of his latest post-conviction

appeal in a Boone County trial beginning in late May.