Woodworth Prosecutor Seeks Removal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A local prosecutor who inherited the case of a Chillicothe man facing a third murder trial in his neighbor's shooting death wants to be removed because of social media postings suggesting he has a conflict of interest.

Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren was appointed to the case last week after a northwest Missouri judge barred the state Attorney General from again prosecuting Mark Woodworth in Cathy Robertson's 1990 death.

The judge said that a private investigator's "secret investigation" on behalf of the county tainted evidence used to twice convict Woodworth.

The Associated Press obtained a written request filed by Warren on Monday in Platte County Circuit Court, citing a "social media position which may cast a prejudgment claim" on his ability to independently review the evidence against Woodworth.