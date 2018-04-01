Woodworth Questions Role of Judge, Court Clerk

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri man facing a third murder trial in his neighbor's 1990 death is raising questions about the conduct of a county judge, court clerk and deputy sheriff in the case.

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned Mark Woodworth's conviction in January, ruling that his lawyers were denied evidence. He returned to court Monday in Platte County as the state prepares to again prosecute him for the fatal shooting of Cathy Robertson.

A Woodworth attorney argued that Livingston County Circuit Judge Brent Elliott destroyed documents in an unrelated case and threatened a county clerk with arrest if she defied him. Elliott presided over a juvenile court hearing in which Woodworth was deemed an adult.

He was 16 when the wife of his father's business partner was killed near Chillicothe.