Worker Steals Money

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former Springfield municipal court worker who pleaded guilty to stealing money paid to the court was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rhonda Batement of Rogersville was first charged with three counts of stealing more than $25,000. She pleaded guilty in July to a single count as part of a plea deal. She was arrested in June 2006 and later fired after officials discovered more than $500,000 in court revenue missing. Audits found that more than 1.3 million dollars in fines and court fees had been stolen since July 1997. The incident helped prompt a state audit of the city, now being completed.