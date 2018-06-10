Workers at St. Louis-area supermarket chain OK new contract

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Union-backed employees of a St. Louis region supermarket chain have approved a new three-year contract.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dierbergs workers represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 655 ratified the contract by a 520-107 vote Tuesday night.

The new agreement includes increases in wages and health and welfare contributions while ensuring no members will lose coverage and maintaining pension benefits for all workers.

The union's current three-year contract expired in May but was extended on a day-to-day basis during negotiations.

Dierbergs has 4,100 employees at two dozen St. Louis-area stores, as well as a site in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.