Workers' Comp Bill Moves to House

JEFFERSON CITY - With a vote of 28-6, the Missouri state senate passed a bill to the House that would give rights to coworkers from personal lawsuits regarding work-related accidents, and exclusively offer Workers' Compensation as the solution to workplace accidents.

"Ending lawsuit abuses and relieving the need for additional insurance to cover honest accidents at work are important to making sure Missouri nusinesses can grow and hire more employees," said Senate Majority Floor Leader Tom Dempsey, R-St. Charles.

The bill includes an emergency clause, meaning that upon signing by Gov. Jay Nixon, it would go into effect immediately.

"We acted quickly on this bill because it is an important step in creating a climate where businesses will want to expand," said Senate Leader Robert N. Mayer, R-Dexter.