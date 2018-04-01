Workers Spend All Week Transforming AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas - Fans attending the Cotton Bowl on Friday will see a week's worth of work to make the stadium ready for Missouri and Oklahoma State.

On Sunday, AT&T Stadium hosted the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting on Monday, a crew of 40 people worked eight hours to change the pro-style field to a college football field.

"We were able to roll up the field so everything between the sidelines gets rolled up, we put that away in storage and roll down our college field," Dallas Cowboys representative Brian Daniels said.

Changing the field is just the first step in preparing the stadium. Crews have to paint the end zone and set up decorations for the Cotton Bowl.

"Painting the end zones takes a couple of hours for each one, so the little things take a little bit of time," Daniels said.

AT&T Stadium's newer technology makes creating a completely different feel much easier than it would be in older stadiums.