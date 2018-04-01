Working Hard in the Heat

All week forecasters expect scorching temperatures.

Temperatures so hot you might want to think twice about going outdoors.

KOMU caught up with a group of roofers about an hour ago that simply have to work outdoors.

To avoid the excessive heat, they got to work at about six this morning.Like doctors, they agree it's important to wear light-colored clothing and to drink plenty of water.

They say this time of year that makes their jobs tough.

"I mean if it's real humid it feels a lot hotter and we sweat a lot more and it's a lot harder on us. Anything about 98 degrees is pretty much when it's time to go home early," said Ken Bagby Roofer.

Now of course if you don't have a place to stay cool, there are a whole slew of cooling centers open to the public throughout our viewing area.