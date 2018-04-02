World Series Game 3 Draws 2nd-Lowest Rating

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals' 16-7 rout of the Texas Rangers in Game 3 drew the second-lowest World Series rating ever, but viewership rebounded for the tighter Game 4.

Saturday's game on Fox drew a 6.6 fast national rating and a 12 share, the network said Monday. The only Series game with a lower rating was the rain-delayed third game of the 2008 Series between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, which got a 6.1.

This year's Game 3 was down 1 percent from last year, when the Rangers' 4-2 win over San Francisco got a 6.7 and 13.

The Rangers' 4-0 win in Game 4 Sunday night drew a 9.2/14, up 2 percent from a 9.0/15 last year, when the Giants beat the Rangers 4-0.

Through four games, the Series is averaging an 8.2/13, down 1 percent from an 8.3 last year, which had a larger NL market.