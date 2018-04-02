World Series Game Six Lands Best Ratings Since 2009

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Cardinals' thrilling 10-9, 11-inning victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 6 received the best World Series overnight television rating since 2009.

Thursday night's game got a 13.8 overnight rating and 23 share in the major markets, Fox said Friday. It was the highest-rated World Series game since the New York Yankees' Series clincher against Philadelphia got a 15.5 two years ago. It was the highest-rated game not involving the Yankees or Boston Red Sox since the finale of the 2005 Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston received a 14.8/24.

The game received a 49.4/70 in St. Louis, with a share peaking at 82 in the final 30 minutes, and drew a 47.1/67 in Dallas.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching among those households with TVs on at the time.