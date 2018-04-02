World War II Veteran Visits Boonville Vietnam Memorial

BOONVILLE - During 92-year-old Gerald Sell's visit Thursday to the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Boonville, a Patriot Guard rider gave him his first motorcycle ride in decades.

"Wonderful! I wish I could own one myself!" Sell said. "That was really something."

Sell is a World War II veteran. For him, visiting the memorial, which displays the thousands of names of soldiers lost during the Vietnam War, was an emotional experience.

"All those people...and here I am standing here," Sell said. "92 years old."

Sell said he spent three and a half years in the Navy. He worked primarily in ammunition repair and overhaul work.

The memorial will be in Boonville through the weekend.