Wounded Deputy Recovering

UNION (AP) - An eastern Missouri deputy is making steady improvement since being shot during a weekend standoff. Franklin County Deputy Trevor Wild suffered three or four broken ribs and remains at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in suburban St. Louis. Wild was shot Saturday outside the New Haven home of 23-year-old Jeremy Klott before Klott fatally shot himself. The standoff began when Klott's girlfriend told police he threatened her with a shotgun. Police surrounded the home. Wild was crouched behind the door of his cruiser when he saw Klott opening a window. Wild raised up slightly to yell a warning to another officer who was near the home. Klott allegedly opened fire with an assault rifle, striking Wild.