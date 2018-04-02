Wounded Law Officer in Stable Condition

UNIVERSITY CITY - A University City detective is in stable condition after a suspect shot him Wednesday in St. Louis. The detective and his partner were trying to question a man when the suspect ran away near the intersection of Natural Bridge and North Kingshighway. The detective chased the man until the suspect shot him in the leg. The detective shot back and believed he wounded the suspect, who escaped. Authorities have not released any names in the incident.