Wounded Lawmaker Gets Bronze Star

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker who was wounded in Iraq is honored with the Bronze Star. State House member Jason Brown of Platte City is an Army reservist, and last October he was shot in the lung by a sniper during a mission in Iraq. At a departure ceremony in Iraq this week, the 36-year-old Brown was presented the Bronze Star for "exceptional meritorious service" during combat. His unit is expected to return home soon. Brown began a one-year tour in Iraq last April as a civil affairs specialist. While traveling in a Humvee convoy in Baghdad, he was hit by small arms fire. Despite his wound, Brown helped another wounded soldier into the Humvee. Brown sopent six weeks at home recovering from the wound and returned to his unit in the war zone.