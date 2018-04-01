Wounded State Lawmaker Returns to Iraq

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - Platte City Republican Rep. Jason Brown, who was shot in the lung while serving in Iraq, left for Baghdad on Friday after recovering for 6 weeks at home from his wound. The bullet is still in his left lung because doctors told him surgery to remove it would cause unnecessary trauma. An Army Reserve staff sergeant, Brown said he expects to complete his one-year tour in Iraq as a civil affairs specialist next March. Brown was re-elected earlier this month, defeating Missouri Air National Guard member Jared Welch in Missouri's 30th District.