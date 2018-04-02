WR Amendola Returns to Rams Lineup

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Wide receiver Danny Amendola is active for the St. Louis Rams for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two games with a right heel injury.

Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield is active after being questionable with a knee injury.

Amendola leads the Rams with 51 receptions with an 11.3-yard average and two touchdowns despite missing five games overall. He was probable after practicing throughout the week.

The 35-year-old Winfield was limited in practice Friday. Coach Leslie Frazier had expected Winfield to be in the lineup but that he'd consider limiting the cornerback's playing time.

Wide receiver Steve Smith is among the Rams inactives.