WR TJ Moe, New QB Starting to Hum for Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) -- T.J. Moe led Missouri in receptions last year. He's the same go-to guy with a new quarterback, even if the numbers haven't been quite so prolific.

The shifty junior has 23 catches the first four games for the Tigers, who return from a week off to play at No. 20 Kansas State on Saturday. He had a season-best seven catches for 119 yards in a loss to top-ranked Oklahoma last week.

The former high school quarterback, recruited as a defensive back, caught 92 passes with six touchdowns last year.

Moe said his production is on the rise because sophomore James Franklin, who replaced Blaine Gabbert, is getting more comfortable running the offense. The 100-yard game was the first of the year for Missouri (2-2) and the fourth of Moe's career.