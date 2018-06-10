Wreath-laying ceremony in Higginsville celebrates veterans

HIGGINSVILLE - Wreaths Across America hosted various wreath-laying ceremonies around the state in honor of fallen soldiers today.

Higginsville's Missouri Veterans Cemetary hosted a celebration including the posting of the colors by the Concordia Veterans Honor Guard, guest speakers and the laying of wreaths for each branch of the military and one for Prisoners of War.

Director Teddie Velleri said the ceremony shows the youth how to properly show respect to fallen soliders.

"It just basically shows the new generation that there is respect within the military and freedom is simply not free. Especially for some who paid the ultimate price," Velleri said.

Wreath-laying ceremonies occur at over 500 locations nationwide each year and are made possible by donated wreaths and volunteers.