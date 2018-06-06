Wreaths for Soldiers - Not Just for Memorial Day
Lorraine Adkins of Jefferson City created the project. She says the idea originated because of her husband, Pete Adkins.
"It started actually last October when my husband Pete went on the Honor Flight. And of course he got to see Arlington Cemetery and was so impressed with all of it. All of the graves just really affected him because he was a World War II Veteran," Adkins said.
The project didn't get started until the husband and wife of 62 years attended a ceremony last December. Wreaths Across America placed seven wreaths on graves in the Jefferson City National Cemetery. Adkins saw there weren't enough for the 1,600 graves.
"I was just really disappointed. I said, you know, we are the capital city and we have lots of veterans here. We can do so much for this cemetery," Adkins said.
Adkins started to look for sponsors. She talked to florists and banks, and created a committee of 12 people to help her carry out her project. Adkins and her group will place wreaths at the Jefferson City National Cemetery graves on December 11. Adkins said getting the wreaths to the cemetery will be a big job.
Adkins started to look for sponsors. She talked to florists and banks, and created a committee of 12 people to help her carry out her project. Adkins and her group will place wreaths at the Jefferson City National Cemetery graves on December 11. Adkins said getting the wreaths to the cemetery will be a big job.
"We're going to have 23 pickup trucks full of wreaths. We're going to have the Patriot Guard. We're going to have the American Legion Riders. And we're going to have the Sheriff's Department and the Police Department here in town," Adkins said.
Anyone can sponsor a wreath for a veteran's grave at a cost of $10 each.
More News
Grid
List
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
in
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
in