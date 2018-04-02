Wrestling Announces Addition of Two Transfers

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Wrestling program announced Wednesday, July 3, 2013, the additions of Mikey England and Le'Roy Barnes to the 2013-14 roster. England joins the Tigers from former Big 12 rival Iowa State, with Barnes coming from Neosho Community College in Kansas.

England, a junior from Centerville, Iowa, transfers to Mizzou with a 32-20 career record in two seasons with the Cyclones. This past year, England was 16-9 in competition and was crowned champion of the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open at 174 pounds. England redshirted during the 2010-11 season.

A four-time Iowa state 2A placewinner, England posted a 174-26 career record at Centerville High. He finished with a record of 53-1 en route to the state title at 171 pounds during his senior season.

"Mikey (England) has been a solid competitor in his collegiate career with some quality wins," said Mizzou Head Coach Brian Smith. "My staff and I are excited to see what he can bring to the mat for us at 174 pounds."

Barnes, a junior, makes his way to Mizzou after winning the NJCAA Wrestling Championship at 133 pounds in his sophomore campaign. He was a two-time All-American as a Panther including a third place finish at the NJCAA Championships in his freshman season.

The Belton, Mo., native closed out his high school career at Belton High with a third place medal at the state tournament and a 51-3 record.

"Le'Roy (Barnes) was a Missouri high school wrestler, so returning to his home state to compete for the Tigers was always a goal of his," said Smith. "Coming off the national title at 133 pounds this year in the NJCAAs, he'll compete for the starting spot."

England and Barnes join a wrestling roster that will also welcome the nation's No. 2-ranked incoming recruiting class. Many new faces will be sporting the Black and Gold in 2013-14 after the program lost six seniors to graduation this past May.