Wrigley Field: A House of Horrors for Cardinals

Ronny Cedeno singled in a run the second for the Cubs, and Angel Pagan stole home while Cedeno forced a run-down between first and second base. The Cubs added a run in the fifth with a Michael Barrett double, and Barrett scored in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by John Mabry.

Cardinals' pitcher Anthony Reyes lost his fifth game of the season, pitching six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, and walking five batters. Greg Maddux also threw six innings for the win, surrendering the lone run in the first, striking out six, and received a standing ovation from the home crowd after his departure in the seventh. His ovation came after trade talks have had his name in the mix.

The Cardinals scored a run off closer Ryan Dempster in the ninth, and had the tying runs in scoring position when Aaron Miles struck out to end the ball game. Dempster earned his 20th save.

St. Louis hopes to salvage the final game in the series on Sunday afternoon. A great pitching match-up features Chris Carpenter for the Redbirds and Carlos Zambrano for the Cubs.