Wrong-way driver in Holts Summit crash had medical condition
HOLTS SUMMIT - The driver in a wrong-way collision on Highway 54 West in Holts Summit on Tuesday had a medical condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Holts Summit police said the MSHP would be filing charges, but the driver's name has not yet been released.
Highway Patrol Troop F reported there was a car traveling eastbound from Jefferson City in the westbound lane at 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
The police department said it sent an officer who blocked Highway 54 south of Center Street to try and stop the wrong-way driver. Holts Summit police said the officer was driving on the shoulder when the driver hit the police car.
Holts Summit police said there was minor damage to both cars after the crash.
