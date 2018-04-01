Wrong Way Driver Kills Eldon Man

COLE COUNTY - Larry Huston, 56, of Eldon, Mo. died in a crash on westbound U.S. 54 at approximately 2:33 a.m. Saturday. The accident occurred when 29-year-old Marta Vaca's vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction on the highway and struck Huston's vehicle head on.

A Cole County coroner pronounced Huston dead at the scene. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Vaca and passenger Jerry Friend, 29, suffered serious injuries. Rescue workers transported Vaca to University Hospital in Columbia and Friend to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City.